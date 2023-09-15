Broward robbery detectives searching for 7-Eleven thieves who threatened to shoot clerk

Broward robbery detectives are searching for a pair of thieves who threatened to shoot a 7-Eleven clerk while forcing her to empty the cash register in an incident that was caught on camera.

The incident happened around 4:30 a.m. Thursday at the 7-Eleven at 5890 North Andrews Avenue in Oakland Park.

Broward Sheriff's Office officials said the two men, one who was wearing a mask and the other who was concealing his face with his T-shirt, walked in and approached the clerk.

They motioned to what was believed to be the handle of a gun and one of them told the clerk to give them all the money or he was going to shoot her, officials said.

The man told her he "wasn't kidding," and the clerk, fearing for her life, took cash out of the register and handed it over, officials said.

The suspects then fled the scene. Surveillance cameras from the store captured the entire incident.

BSO is searching for the suspects and asking anyone with information to call them at 954-321-4233.