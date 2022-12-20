Broward School Aide Accused of Inappropriately Touching Special Needs Students

An aide at a high school in Pembroke Pines was arrested Tuesday for allegedly inappropriately touching two students with special needs under his supervision.

John Smith, 53, was charged with three counts of lewd and lascivious molestation of a victim under the age of 16, two counts of lewd and lascivious conduct and two counts of lewd and lascivious conduct by an authority figure.

According to an arrest report from Pembroke Pines Police, the department was contacted by the Broward County Public Schools' Special Investigative Unit on December 13 about an investigation regarding students in the exceptional student education program at West Broward High School and an aide in the department.

Smith had been observed by witnesses touching the female students, ages 14 and 15, both who have mental disabilities and verbal delays. After an investigation, Smith was taken into custody and charged.

West Broward High School sent a message to parents saying Smith had been removed from the school.

"Our administration and Special Investigative Unit are fully cooperating with the investigation," the message read in part. "Providing our students with high-quality learning opportunities in a safe, secure environment is our priority. We appreciate your ongoing support and partnership in your child’s education."