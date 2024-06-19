Broward school board approves plan to close 5 schools by 2025-26 year

The Broward County School Board provided more clarity Tuesday on the district’s school repurposing program.

The board voted on a timeline of events in the controversial plan to deal with declining enrollment.

They approved the superintendent’s plan to close at least five schools by the 2025-26 school year, and at the same time, add academic programs district-wide to make schools more desirable for parents and students. Expect more magnet, choice, Cambridge, and vocational programs.

The board did not name any specific schools to be closed. Those decisions have not yet been made.

The proposal is part of the district’s plan to repurpose under-enrolled schools by changing their grade levels, combining them with another school, or closing them.