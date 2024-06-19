Broward County Public Schools

Broward school board approves plan to close 5 schools by 2025-26 year

The board did not name any specific schools to be closed. Those decisions have not yet been made.

By Ari Odzer

The Broward County School Board provided more clarity Tuesday on the district’s school repurposing program. 

The board voted on a timeline of events in the controversial plan to deal with declining enrollment.

📺 24/7 South Florida news stream: Watch NBC6 free wherever you are

They approved the superintendent’s plan to close at least five schools by the 2025-26 school year, and at the same time, add academic programs district-wide to make schools more desirable for parents and students. Expect more magnet, choice, Cambridge, and vocational programs.

The board did not name any specific schools to be closed. Those decisions have not yet been made.

The Hurricane season is on. Our meteorologists are ready. Sign up for the NBC 6 Weather newsletter to get the latest forecast in your inbox.

The proposal is part of the district’s plan to repurpose under-enrolled schools by changing their grade levels, combining them with another school, or closing them.

This article tagged under:

Broward County Public Schools
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral Voices With Jawan Strader South Florida Live Entertainment Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us