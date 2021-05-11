Broward School Board Approves Separation Agreement With Superintendent Runcie

The Broward County School Board has approved a separation agreement with Superintendent Robert Runcie.

The board approved the deal, worth over $740,000, with a 5-4 vote Tuesday.

Runcie gets 20 weeks of salary, plus 90 days' notice of resignation salary, plus accrued vacation days and sick days. Initially, the Board offered 30 days instead of the 90 in his contract.

The $743,000 is about $300,000 less than Runcie could have received. Depending on how his contract is interpreted, the Board could’ve been on the hook to contribute about $400,000 to Runcie’s retirement fund. Instead, Runcie’s side compromised and agreed to the minimum amount of $80,000.

Runcie offered his resignation after a grand jury investigating the circumstances surrounding the 2018 massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School indicted him on a perjury charge last month.

Runcie has overseen the district, which is the nation's sixth largest public school district, for nearly 10 years. He offered to step down after he vowed in a video statement that he would be vindicated of the perjury charges that grand jurors leveled against him.

Two issues the statewide grand jury investigated are whether Broward County school officials misappropriated millions of dollars from a bond measure partially aimed at improving campus safety and whether officials intentionally underreported on-campus crimes committed by students. The grand jury concluded its work last month, but its final report has not been released.

Since the shooting, Runcie and Broward County district administrators have been accused by critics of lying about school crime rates and discipline problems in official reports. For example, Stoneman Douglas reported zero incidents of bullying among its 3,200 students between 2014 and 2017 and three incidents of vandalism.

Runcie was arrested after grand jurors said he lied in an official proceeding, which is a felony punishable by up to five years in prison.