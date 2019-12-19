Broward School Board Employee Accused of Bribery and Extortion

A former supervisor who worked for the Broward County School Board in the custodial and grounds department is facing bribery charges, officials said.

Richard Allen Ellis Jr., 49, is facing charges including bribery and extortion under color of official right, the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Florida said Thursday.

Ellis, who worked for the school board's Physical Plant Operations Division, is accused of accepting four cash payments last year from an individual who worked for a contractor who did work at various Broward schools. The payments may have started as early as 2016, prosecutors said.

The payments were made to Ellis to ensure the contractor and the individual would receive steady work and timely payment on envoices, prosecutors said.

Ellis was arraigned in federal court on Wednesday. Attorney information wasn't available.