Broward school board members propose new plan to close 8 schools

Seven town hall meetings later in auditoriums packed with parents, Broward County Public Schools Superintendent Howard Hepburn said that eight schools will need to close for the 2025-26 school year.

There is no word yet on which schools will be closed.

Last week, the school district announced it dropped its plans to close three schools as the district works on a plan to address low enrollment.

"I think school closures are tough on any community, so I do expect — I wouldn’t say backlash — I would expect folks to come out and advocate for their schools," Hepburn said.

Tuesday night’s meeting started with a new proposal that involves changing or reconfiguring four schools in hopes of getting students back into Broward schools instead of charter or private.

The plan was immediately rejected.

The proposal would include changing Pines Middle School into grades 6-12. Silver Shores Elementary in Miramar would be a full-choice school, meaning parents would have to apply to get in. Hollywood Central Elementary would be converted into a K-8, and North Fork Elementary would be changed to another full-choice school.

The initial proposal was to close three schools over the next two years and shift a popular Montessori program from one Fort Lauderdale school to another. But parents rejected that idea.

Some are already pushing back against this new plan.

"Tell people the truth. They may not like it, but they have no choice but to accept it," said Narnike Pierre-Grant. "The fact that we’re trying to appease everybody. I don’t think it’s good business practice.

The real pushback came from fellow school board members who said the new plan just kicks the can down the road.

Dr. Allen Zeman said with 50,000 empty seats across the district, closing schools is inevitable.

"If you want us to offer great education to your children and create the Broward County of tomorrow, you want us to close campuses," Zeman said. "And you want us to spend that money educating your students."

The school board has about one month until it gives its final recommendation on June 18.