Broward School Crossing Guard Attempted to Solicit Sex From Teen: Deputies

A school crossing guard in Broward County was arrested and charged after deputies say he sent sexually explicit messages to a person he believed to be a teenage girl.

74-year-old Keith Taylor faces several charges including soliciting a person believed to be a child for sexual conduct.

According to an arrest report, the mother of the teen victim contacted the Broward Sheriff's Office's North Lauderdale district and reported Taylor made inappropriate comments toward her 13-year-old daughter.

An undercover investigation took place where over a four day period, Taylor contacted who he believed to be the teen victim - but was an undercover BSO detective - with 10 phone calls and over 200 text messages.

Taylor was taken into custody Monday morning near the 1700 block of Southwest 81st Avenue, where he worked. He is being held on $100,000 bond and can not have contact with anyone under the age of 18.

Detectives believe Taylor may have acted inappropriately with other children. Anyone with information is asked to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.