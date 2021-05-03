Broward School District Bringing COVID Vaccine to Campuses This Week

A South Florida school district is encouraging eligible students to get vaccinated by brining the COVID-19 shots to their campuses.

Starting Tuesday, the Broward County School District will offer the COVID-19 vaccine at all of its high school campuses over an eight-day span, the South Florida Sun-Sentinel reported.

The vaccine will be administered by the county's health department on a walk-up basis, officials said.

Students 16 and older are eligible to receive the Pfizer vaccine, and it will also be offered to school staff, faculty and parents, the newspaper reported.

Anyone under 18 must be accompanied by a parent to receive the vaccine.

“I think the health department is looking for unique ways to get the whole community vaccinated, so this is just another way that they can ensure that everyone has access to it,” Broward Schools Chief Portfolio Services Officer John Sullivan said. “So we’re very happy to partner with them to make it available to our school community.”

The health department return in three weeks for the second shots.

In Orlando, some 1,500 students and their families turned out to receive their vaccines at three area high schools Wednesday through Saturday, local media reported.

The Orange County Public School district said officials will return in three weeks for the second round.

Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings announced last week that mobile sites will be popping up around the area as officials moves toward more community-driven vaccine events.