Broward School Officials: Backpack Ban During Final Days Just a Precaution

Broward County Public Schools want students and parents to know that banning backpacks for the last three days of the school year is part of a safety protocol.

The measure was outlined in an email sent to students and their families by Broward County Public Schools.

"We just did it district wide, for all the grades, again being very proactive to prevent any type of weapon from getting into our schools," school board member Lori Alhadeff said Monday.

The policy, which runs through Thursday, has some students saying they feel safer while admitting it does still feel strange to have to worry about things like a potential school shooting.

“It does clearly make me feel safer that you can see what someone is carrying, something that is terrifying that we have to do that," said Ashley Freedland, a student at Cypress Bay High School. "But I feel safer at school knowing that this is being implemented for finals week."

Officials said the safety protocol has been a practice of district schools for several years for the final days of classes. The policy covers all grade levels.

Miami-Dade County Public Schools released a statement saying they are following a similar protocol, writing in part "it is a customary practice at all middle and high schools to implement no backpacks the last 3 days of school, prior to this school year."

MDCPS said a majority of elementary and K-8 schools are joining in on the practice this year.