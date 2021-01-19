Coral Springs

Broward School Resource Officer Accused of Soliciting Minor

Steven J. Daniello, 63, is accused of soliciting a minor to engage in sexual conduct

A school resource officer at a Coral Springs elementary school is being accused of soliciting an underage victim for sex.

Steven J. Daniello, 63, was arrested Monday on two counts of soliciting a minor to engage in sexual conduct, the Broward Sheriff's Office said in a news release.

Investigators said Daniello offered to pay for nude photos from the 16-year-old victim and talked about the victim performing sexual acts on him. He allegedly started talking to the victim -- who told investigators Daniello was a longtime family friend -- online in September of 2020 when she was 15.

Daniello was arrested after detectives talked to him online posing as the victim. Detectives also obtained a search warrant for Daniello's electronic devices.

He remains booked in Broward County's main jail on a combined $60,000 bond. Daniello surrendered his passport and was ordered by a judge not to contact the victim or any other child.

Daniello has been a law enforcement officer in Broward County for over three decades and was hired in 2017 as a school resource officer at Westchester Elementary School. Broward County Public Schools said in a statement that its special investigative unit is cooperating with law enforcement. NBC 6 hasn't heard back about the status of his employment.

