Broward Schools Banning Backpacks During Last Days of School Year

Students are prohibited from bringing book bags or backpacks to Broward County Public Schools for the last three days of the school year as part of a safety protocol.

The measure was outlined in an email sent to students and their families by Broward County Public Schools.

"If you have devices or books that need to be returned to your school, please do so by Monday, June 6," the statement said.

The temporary ban starts Tuesday, June 7, through Thursday, June 9, and applies to all students of the district in all grade levels.

Officials said the safety protocol has been a practice of District schools for several years for the final days of classes.