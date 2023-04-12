Schools Close, Flash Flood Emergency in Broward as Heavy Rain, Flooding Hits South Florida

What to Know
- Multiple tornado, flash flood and severe thunderstorm warnings were issued in South Florida Wednesday as heavy rain swept through the area for the third day in a row
- Flooding was reported at various areas in Miami-Dade and Broward, including in Aventura and Fort Lauderdale
- The wet weather led Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport to temporarily halt arriving and departing flight activity, and Broward County to shut down all public schools Thursday
Flash flood, tornado and severe thunderstorm warnings were issued Wednesday for parts of South Florida as wet weather was bringing heavy rain to the area for a third straight day, shutting down a major airport and public school system.
Broward County Public Schools said it is shutting down all schools and district offices Thursday due to the flooding. All after-school activities, events and extracurricular activities are also canceled.
A flash flood emergency was issued for parts of Broward County, including Fort Lauderdale and Hollywood, until 2 a.m.
The National Weather Service urged residents to seek higher ground: "This is a life-threatening situation."
One of the tornado warnings was issued Wednesday night, impacting areas such as Fort Lauderdale, Pembroke Pines, Hollywood, Davie and Plantation.
One of the tornado warnings was issued for central Broward until 4:45 p.m., after a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Dania Beach, or near Hollywood, moving northeast at 15 mph, the National Weather Service said.
Locations impacted include Fort Lauderdale, Hollywood, Dania Beach, Downtown Fort Lauderdale and Port Everglades.
Another tornado warning was issued for central Broward County before it expired at 4 p.m.
"A severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Hollywood, and is nearly stationary," the warning said.
An earlier tornado warning included a small portion of northern Miami-Dade but it expired at 3:45 p.m.
WET WEATHER
One flash flood warning was issued for portions of southern Broward and northern Miami-Dade until 4:15 p.m. Wednesday.
Locations that could experience flash flooding include Miami, Hialeah, Pembroke Pines, Hollywood, Miramar, Miami Beach, Surfside, Miami Gardens, Hallandale, North Miami, North Miami Beach, Aventura, Sunny Isles Beach, Opa-Locka, West Park, Miami Shores, North Bay Village, El Portal, Golden Glades and Ojus, the National Weather Service said.
The warning was later extended to 6:45 p.m. but just for a portion of southern Broward.
Another flash flood warning was issued until 7:15 p.m. for parts of Broward and north-central Miami-Dade. It included areas in Hialeah, Fort Lauderdale, Pembroke Pines, Hollywood, Miramar, Coral Springs, Davie, Plantation, Sunrise, Tamarac, Miami Gardens, Lauderhill, Weston, Lauderdale Lakes, Dania Beach, Miami Lakes, Cooper City, Hialeah Gardens, Pine Island Ridge and Sunshine Acres.
Another flash flood warning was issued for central Broward until 8:15 p.m.
"Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 4 and 7 inches of rain
have fallen during the last couple of hours," the warning said. "Additional rainfall amounts of 2 to 4 inches are possible with these training thunderstorms in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly."
A severe thunderstorm warning was also issued for a portion of central Broward until 4:45 p.m., after a severe thunderstorm was located over Port Everglades, or near Hollywood, moving north at 20 mph, National Weather Service officials said.
An earlier severe thunderstorm warning for northern Miami-Dade and southern Broward County expired at 3:30 p.m.
National Weather Service officials had said there was a possibility for 60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail.
Portions of Miami-Dade and Broward also remain under a flood watch until 8 p.m. Thursday for portions of the metro and coastline areas.
"Showers and thunderstorms will continue developing along a warm front that is gradually pushing northward across our area," the National Weather Service in Miami said Wednesday morning. "Due to heavy rain that has fallen over the last three days, soils are very saturated across Miami-dade and Broward counties."
Flooding was being reported at various locations throughout South Florida Wednesday, including in Aventura and at Florida International University's Biscayne Bay Campus.
Flooding was also reported at a parking garage at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, where flight activity was temporarily halted due to the weather.
Officials in Fort Lauderdale also closed the Kinney Tunnel due to the weather.
Heavy street flooding could also be seen at the Dania Pointe shopping center in Dania Beach.
Sunny Isles Beach Police also warned residents about street flooding.
The rain begins to kick out Wednesday evening and we will see a big drop in rain chances late week and into the weekend. The extra sunshine will push highs back into the 80s.