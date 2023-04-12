Schools Close, Flash Flood Emergency in Broward as Heavy Rain, Flooding Hits South Florida

What to Know Multiple tornado, flash flood and severe thunderstorm warnings were issued in South Florida Wednesday as heavy rain swept through the area for the third day in a row

Flooding was reported at various areas in Miami-Dade and Broward, including in Aventura and Fort Lauderdale

The wet weather led Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport to temporarily halt arriving and departing flight activity, and Broward County to shut down all public schools Thursday

Flash flood, tornado and severe thunderstorm warnings were issued Wednesday for parts of South Florida as wet weather was bringing heavy rain to the area for a third straight day, shutting down a major airport and public school system.

Broward County Public Schools said it is shutting down all schools and district offices Thursday due to the flooding. All after-school activities, events and extracurricular activities are also canceled.

Students, parents, guardians, caregivers and staff.



Due to inclement weather, all Broward County Public Schools and District offices will be closed on Thursday, April 13, 2023. All afterschool activities, events, and extracurricular activities are also cancelled tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/Pt5hYoNmrQ — Broward Schools (@browardschools) April 13, 2023

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

A flash flood emergency was issued for parts of Broward County, including Fort Lauderdale and Hollywood, until 2 a.m.

The National Weather Service urged residents to seek higher ground: "This is a life-threatening situation."

NOW: Flash Flood Emergency continues for Fort Lauderdale, Dania Beach, Hollywood...until 2am. This is a dangerous, on-going flood situation. Please do not go outside in flood waters, do not drive through waters of an unknown depth. This danger is multiplied in darkness. @nbc6 pic.twitter.com/RtQ9oUaElC — Ryan Phillips - NBC6 (@RyanNBC6) April 13, 2023

One of the tornado warnings was issued Wednesday night, impacting areas such as Fort Lauderdale, Pembroke Pines, Hollywood, Davie and Plantation.

Flash flood, tornado and severe thunderstorm warnings were issued Wednesday for parts of South Florida as wet weather was bringing heavy rain to the area for a third straight day. NBC6 has team coverage

One of the tornado warnings was issued for central Broward until 4:45 p.m., after a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Dania Beach, or near Hollywood, moving northeast at 15 mph, the National Weather Service said.

Tornado Warning including Fort Lauderdale FL and Dania Beach FL until 4:45 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/f9KUYS4mwt — NWS Miami (@NWSMiami) April 12, 2023

Locations impacted include Fort Lauderdale, Hollywood, Dania Beach, Downtown Fort Lauderdale and Port Everglades.

Another tornado warning was issued for central Broward County before it expired at 4 p.m.

Tornado Warning including Hollywood FL, Dania Beach FL and Hacienda Village FL until 4:00 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/9xIiZBlN4H — NWS Miami (@NWSMiami) April 12, 2023

"A severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Hollywood, and is nearly stationary," the warning said.

An earlier tornado warning included a small portion of northern Miami-Dade but it expired at 3:45 p.m.

One flash flood warning was issued for portions of southern Broward and northern Miami-Dade until 4:15 p.m. Wednesday.

Flash Flood Warning including Pembroke Pines FL, Hollywood FL and Miramar FL until 4:15 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/1VWfip75Ow — NWS Miami (@NWSMiami) April 12, 2023

Locations that could experience flash flooding include Miami, Hialeah, Pembroke Pines, Hollywood, Miramar, Miami Beach, Surfside, Miami Gardens, Hallandale, North Miami, North Miami Beach, Aventura, Sunny Isles Beach, Opa-Locka, West Park, Miami Shores, North Bay Village, El Portal, Golden Glades and Ojus, the National Weather Service said.

The warning was later extended to 6:45 p.m. but just for a portion of southern Broward.

Flash Flood Warning continues for Pembroke Pines FL, Hollywood FL and Miramar FL until 6:45 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/mwOZ9fLWaD — NWS Miami (@NWSMiami) April 12, 2023

Another flash flood warning was issued until 7:15 p.m. for parts of Broward and north-central Miami-Dade. It included areas in Hialeah, Fort Lauderdale, Pembroke Pines, Hollywood, Miramar, Coral Springs, Davie, Plantation, Sunrise, Tamarac, Miami Gardens, Lauderhill, Weston, Lauderdale Lakes, Dania Beach, Miami Lakes, Cooper City, Hialeah Gardens, Pine Island Ridge and Sunshine Acres.

Flash Flood Warning continues for Davie FL, Plantation FL and Sunrise FL until 7:15 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/wZNgfNDQSS — NWS Miami (@NWSMiami) April 12, 2023

Another flash flood warning was issued for central Broward until 8:15 p.m.

"Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 4 and 7 inches of rain

have fallen during the last couple of hours," the warning said. "Additional rainfall amounts of 2 to 4 inches are possible with these training thunderstorms in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly."

Flash Flood Warning continues for Fort Lauderdale FL, Sunrise FL and Lauderhill FL until 8:15 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/OL92N4a6qY — NWS Miami (@NWSMiami) April 12, 2023

A severe thunderstorm warning was also issued for a portion of central Broward until 4:45 p.m., after a severe thunderstorm was located over Port Everglades, or near Hollywood, moving north at 20 mph, National Weather Service officials said.

An earlier severe thunderstorm warning for northern Miami-Dade and southern Broward County expired at 3:30 p.m.

National Weather Service officials had said there was a possibility for 60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail.

Portions of Miami-Dade and Broward also remain under a flood watch until 8 p.m. Thursday for portions of the metro and coastline areas.

NBC6's Kim Wynne is in Fort Lauderdale, where major flooding was reported as it rained nonstop.

"Showers and thunderstorms will continue developing along a warm front that is gradually pushing northward across our area," the National Weather Service in Miami said Wednesday morning. "Due to heavy rain that has fallen over the last three days, soils are very saturated across Miami-dade and Broward counties."

Flooding was being reported at various locations throughout South Florida Wednesday, including in Aventura and at Florida International University's Biscayne Bay Campus.

#AventuraPolice ***TRAFFIC ALERT*** Heavy flooding on 191st has required a temporary road closure. Use alternate routes until further notice. Thank you. @cityofaventura pic.twitter.com/OLCINkvoUI — Aventura Police (@aventurapolice) April 12, 2023

🚨 There is extensive flooding on NE 151 St leading into the Biscayne Bay Campus. Students & Staff please take the necessary precautions when driving through flooded roadways in the area and avoid the Panther Drive entrance at BBC, due to flooding. #DriveSafe 🌧️ pic.twitter.com/0ZMEaBNF3O — FIUPolice (@FIUPOLICE) April 12, 2023

Flooding was also reported at a parking garage at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, where flight activity was temporarily halted due to the weather.

Travel #alert: Due to heavy #rain and windy conditions over the #FLL airport, arriving and departing flight activity has been temporarily halted until the weather improves to resume safe operations. Please check with your airline for the most up-to-date flight status. #Besafe — Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood Int'l Airport (FLL) (@FLLFlyer) April 12, 2023

Officials in Fort Lauderdale also closed the Kinney Tunnel due to the weather.

TRAFFIC ADVISORY: The Henry E. Kinney Tunnel is closed. Please avoid the area. The weather conditions combined with rush hour traffic are compounding issues in the downtown area. Please stay off the roads, if possible. Turn around, don’t drown. pic.twitter.com/Da1CXgOPvl — City of Fort Lauderdale (@FTLCityNews) April 12, 2023

Heavy street flooding could also be seen at the Dania Pointe shopping center in Dania Beach.

Rain/flooding in Dania Pointe shopping center, it’s getting crazy… some parking lots and streets are already flooded the rain keeps falling!



Some drivers are trying their luck to get through, some are stalling others are doing the “turn around don’t drown!” @nbc6 pic.twitter.com/mrRAqNU1Gg — Chernéy Amhara (@CherneyAmharaTV) April 12, 2023

Sunny Isles Beach Police also warned residents about street flooding.

Due to heavy rain, flooding is occurring on interior streets and parking lots. Residents are advised to stay home and avoid travel. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive or walk through flooded areas. pic.twitter.com/LUCzBF3MFQ — Sunny Isles Beach PD (@SIBPD) April 12, 2023

The rain begins to kick out Wednesday evening and we will see a big drop in rain chances late week and into the weekend. The extra sunshine will push highs back into the 80s.