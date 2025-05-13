Broward Schools faces deficit: Board approves plan to cut costs – here's where

Broward County Public Schools is being hit by the double whammy of declining enrollment and the end of federal pandemic relief programs.

It adds up to a lot of money, and a reckoning for the school board.

“We are at a very defining moment in our district, every dollar matters,” said board member Rebecca Thompson at Tuesday's school board meeting.

The board knows the fiscal crunch is coming. They’re expecting a $76 million deficit before next school year even starts, with 8,000 fewer students projected to enroll.

“We’ve talked about it, but we gotta get real about it, which is enrollment in the last 10 years is down 17%, but our overhead, I don’t think, has gone down 17% in the last 10 years,” said board member Dr. Allen Zeman.

The board took a step in cutting that overhead on Tuesday, approving the superintendent’s reorganizational plan, which they say saves about $7 million without layoffs, mostly through attrition. For example, 104 vacant security monitor positions will not be filled. The next step, the superintendent says, will be to close and consolidate several schools.

“There are tough decisions we have to make; we just have way too many schools, a lot of our schools are underenrolled, and our students would get better services and better learning opportunities if we consolidated those schools,” said Superintendent Dr. Howard Hepburn.

Hepburn said the goal is to trim $100 million from the budget without impacting the classroom, pointing out that just limiting overtime will save about $50 million. Some school board members said their hands are tied by the state’s budget for education.

“Florida is consistently ranked in the bottom five in our nation. Currently, we are 45th in how we fund our education systems,” Rebecca Thompson said.

“We get about $9,000 per student; the national average is about $16 to $20 thousand per student, so we are fighting an uphill battle in general,” added school board chair Debbi Hixon.

The board members are worried that the state will cut more funding from public education in the current legislative session. Next month, the school district will once again begin the process of taking input from various communities about closing schools.