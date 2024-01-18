Broward Schools investigating after student fell asleep on bus and missed stop

Officials with Broward County Public Schools are investigating after a student fell asleep on a school bus and missed their stop.

In a statement, district officials said a bus aide found the student asleep as the bus reached its next stop.

The driver and aide immediately contacted Indian Trace Elementary School and notified that they were bringing the student back to the school, officials said.

"The District’s Student Transportation and Fleet Services Department is investigating this situation and will take any appropriate disciplinary measures for the employees involved," the district's statement read. "The principal notified the student’s parents about the situation and remains in communication with them. At all times, student safety is the highest priority."

The statement added that the Student Transportation Department and the school’s leadership are reviewing their protocols to prevent any similar situations in the future.