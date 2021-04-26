Broward Schools, Jason Taylor Foundation Giving Athletes Masks to Prevent COVID Spread

In time for the start of spring football practice, Broward County Public School and the Jason Taylor Foundation announced a partnership in an effort to keep athletes safe amid the COVID pandemic.

Each high school in the county's athletics association will get 100 CAGEMASKS for its team. The mask is a plastic shield attached to the player's helmet, allowing athletes to breath freely while reducing the potential for viral spread.

“We appreciate the opportunity to provide this extra layer of protection to our football players, as they prepare to start the new spring season,” said Broward School Superintendent Robert Runcie. “Sports programs have a tremendously positive impact on our students, and we’re grateful to each of the partners for their commitment to ensuring our athletes are as safe as possible.”

According to recent testing, the shields reduce 99.4% of the spread of viral particles.

“As the father of three high school athletes and a football coach to many more, the safety and wellbeing of our young people is at the top of my priority list,” said Taylor, a former Miami Dolphins defensive end and current member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame