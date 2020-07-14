Broward Schools Leader to Recommend Distance Learning If Pandemic Numbers Don't Improve

With the clock winding down on the issue of how to start the upcoming school year in the coronavirus pandemic, the superintendent of schools in Broward County says it could start the way last year ended: not in a classroom.

During a workshop meeting Tuesday to address reopening, Superintendent Robert Runcie says he will recommend distance learning as the sole option to start the 2020-21 school year if numbers do not improve in terms of positive cases of the virus in the county.

“That is the only way we can educate our students while keeping them and their teachers healthy and safe,” Runcie said.

Just happened: @RobertwRuncie just said if the pandemic numbers don’t improve, he’s recommending distance learning as the sole option when school reopens in August. @browardschools Full coverage later on @nbc6. pic.twitter.com/UVzxuktzSG — Ari Odzer (@ariodzernbc6) July 14, 2020

Runcie did not close the door on the idea that students could return to classrooms at some point during the upcoming year.

“When conditions improve, and we hope it will not be too distant, additional options would be introduced including face-to-face,” he added.

Last week, Runcie said Broward Public Schools are working to comply with the state’s order requiring schools to reopen this fall but said it will be up to the district to determine how schools will reopen.

Florida Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran ordered public schools to reopen for the 2020-2021 school year with "the full panoply of services for the benefit of Florida students and families."

Schools throughout the state closed in March amid the coronavirus pandemic, with students shifting to online learning.

In his emergency order, Corcoran stressed the importance of reopening brick and mortar schools to students.

"There is a need to open schools fully to ensure the quality and continuity of the education process, the comprehensive well-being of students and families and a return to Florida hitting its full economic stride," Corcoran wrote.

Broward Schools, like others, are weighing their options, looking at full-time remote learning, a possible hybrid model in which students alternate between staying at home and going to class, and a return to full time instruction in the classroom.

Runcie said that in a recent parent survey that received more than 72,000 responses, 26% percent supported full-time remote learning, 37% supported the hybrid model, and 34% supported full-time in-class instruction.

The Broward Teachers Union supports the full-time school model, but only if social distancing and other safety precautions are instituted.