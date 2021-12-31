Broward Schools Mandates Masks for Visitors; Optional for Students, Employees

Broward County Public Schools voted Friday to make masks mandatory for visitors and vendors, but did not require them for students and employees.

The new policy, sparked by the surge of the omicron variant, takes effect when classes resume Monday.

On Thursday, Miami-Dade County Public Schools decided that all employees, volunteers and visitors will be required to wear face coverings at schools and facilities, and students will be strongly encouraged to wear them.

Gov. Ron DeSantis signed into law in November a measure that prevents school districts from imposing mask mandates for students.

@browardschools makes masks mandatory for school visitors and vendors but not employees

On Friday, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported more than 75,900 new cases of COVID-19 in Florida. This marks a single-day record for the number of new cases in the state.

Hospitalizations in the state have increased over 144% in the past week, though more than 25% of adult ICU beds remain available.