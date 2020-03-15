Broward Schools Offering Students and Families Meals During Closures Over Coronavirus

Broward County Public Schools is offering students and their families meals at several schools across the district, as fears over the novel coronavirus have shut down classrooms across the county.

According to the school district, breakfast and lunch will be distributed on only three days this upcoming week - Monday, Wednesday and Thursday.

Breakfast is being served from 8 to 10 a.m., while lunch will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Students must provide their school ID to receive a meal for themselves and any family members that are present.

Meals will be available at the following schools: