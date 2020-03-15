coronavirus

Broward Schools Offering Students and Families Meals During Closures Over Coronavirus

student lunches sit on a table in a Florida cafeteria
Eve Edelheit for The Washington Post via Getty Images

Broward County Public Schools is offering students and their families meals at several schools across the district, as fears over the novel coronavirus have shut down classrooms across the county.

According to the school district, breakfast and lunch will be distributed on only three days this upcoming week - Monday, Wednesday and Thursday.

Breakfast is being served from 8 to 10 a.m., while lunch will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Students must provide their school ID to receive a meal for themselves and any family members that are present.

Meals will be available at the following schools:

  • Boyd Anderson High School
  • Blanche Ely High School
  • Dillard High School
  • Flanagan High School
  • Hallandale High School
  • Miramar High School
  • Nova High School
  • Sunrise Middle School
  • Taravella High School

This article tagged under:

coronavirusBroward County Public School
