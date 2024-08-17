Broward County Public Schools

Broward Schools' safety and security chief resigns

The letter doesn't give a reason, but it came days after a chaotic rollout of new walk-through metal detectors on the first day of school.

The chief of safety and security at Broward County Public Schools has resigned.

Jaime Alberti submitted a resignation letter to Superintendent Howard Hepburn.

The letter doesn't give a reason, but it came days after a chaotic rollout of new walk-through metal detectors on the first day of school.

Hepburn said district administrator Ernie Lozano will temporarily fill Alberti's role while they do a nationwide search to fill the position.

The first day back to school Monday in Broward County got off to a chaotic start as a disorganized rollout of new metal detectors kept students waiting in lines long after the first bell rang.

Scores of students stood in lines that snaked around campuses as staff struggled to get thousands of teenagers through the new metal detectors, which were rolled out at 38 schools on Monday. It's the first year all the district's high schools have had the scanners.

This is a developing story. Check back with NBC6 for updates.

Newly implemented metal detectors caused major delays at several schools in Broward County on the first day of the school year. NBC6's Ari Odzer reports

