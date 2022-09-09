Broward Schools Staffers Named in Grand Jury Report Asked to Resign: Report

The chief of Broward County Public Schools is being strongly urged by the state to take action against at least three senior school district employees.

The letter from the Florida Department of Education to Superintendent Vickie Cartwright says “…we have found the district still has employed district officials from the previous administration who guided failed decisions on school safety….”

The letter came from Tim Hay, director of the Department’s Office of Safe Schools.

The three staffers are named in the grand jury report in the investigation into the operation of the school district as well as the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High.

Ron Morgan is an Assistant Chief Building official, David Watkins is the Director of Diversity and School Climate, and Jeff Moquin is Chief of Staff.

“This is not just arbitrary, the governor’s office would say, because it is based on what could be interpreted as an objective grand jury report,” said NBC 6 News Political Analyst Carlos Curbelo. “But without question, it is novel that Florida governors would be so aggressive about reaching into public school districts."

That report also recommended that Gov. Ron DeSantis remove four sitting Broward County school board members, and he did so, suspending Donna Korn, Laurie Rich-Levinson, Patricia Good and Anne Murray.

The state cited the grand jury's finding of mismanagement of the $800 million voter-approved bond to renovate schools, the underreporting of criminal activity to the state, the district's “almost fanatical desire to control student data” and use it to manipulate public perception, and the practice of allowing students with serious felonies back on school campuses.

According to the Sun Sentinel, Morgan, Watkins and Moquin have been asked to resign.

The district is expected to make an announcement at their meeting Tuesday.

“Certainly people’s lives do get affected by this,“ Curbelo said. “There is a political component to anything any governor does, but Republicans right now feel like the public is behind them on education issues, not just in Florida, but throughout the country.”