Broward Schools to Start Virtual Learning Amid Growing Coronavirus Pandemic

South Florida students in another county will begin their “new normal” on Monday, as virtual learning becomes a real thing in Broward amid the growing coronavirus pandemic sweeping the country.

Students will begin taking classes online, their first classes since superintendent Robert Runcie suspended sessions in person before spring break took place last week.

Broward County Public Schools handed out more than 64,000 free laptops last week to families who needed them, at every school in the district. The school district will be providing free breakfasts from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. and lunches from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at select locations.

“The district’s campuses are closed, but instruction and learning is still open,” said Runcie.

The district has more than 90,000 laptops ready to go, so if the demand grows, Runcie says it can be met. Comcast, the owners of NBCUniversal and NBC 6, is providing free connectivity to the needy as well.

“Online learning no matter how we perfect it will never replace the relationship that occurs between a student and a teacher and the opportunities that creates, so this is not what we consider an optimal scenario but it’s something that we have to work through,” said Runcie.

Miami-Dade Public Schools already has a week of distance learning under its belt, passing out free laptops and starting online classes before their spring break took place. Students can get meals on Monday from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. and each weekday from 4 p.m. to 7p.m. at 50 locations throughout the county.

“We had close to 250,000 logins, that is both students and teachers logging in to our assets to connect with their teachers, with their colleagues or curricular resources from the comfort and safety of their homes,” superintendent Alberto Carvalho said.

Because Broward only had two and a half days of school scheduled for the week before schools were closed, the district opted to wait to hand out devices. That gave students and teachers an extra week to get acclimated to the system before distance learning begins.

The coronavirus pandemic has created this unprecedented situation in which entire school districts are using online learning.

“I’m missing school, I think school’s better than staying at home because you get to be with a lot of people, not so isolated,” said sixth-grader Sara Taylor.

No one expects the process to be glitch-free, but because many students have distance-learning experience, their biggest adjustment might be more social than academic.

“It’s going to be a challenge for many parents but they’re going to have to work to make some arrangements, if it’s ever been true that it takes a village to raise a child, this is a moment for that village to come together,” Runcie said.

Plenty of kids will be missing their friends and all the experiences that happen in school, and chances are, Runcie said, this is how it’s going to be for the rest of the school year.