Broward Schools to Distribute 32,000 Laptops to Plantation Students

Several Broward Schools will be distributing thousands of laptops Saturday to students who need the devices for remote schooling.

Plantation City Council President Nick Sortal confirmed that 32,000 laptops would be issued to qualified students from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Plantation Middle, Seminole Middle, Plantation High and South Plantation High.

Virtual schooling for these schools will resume on Monday.

Council President Sortal reported that Broward Schools will be issuing 32,000 laptops to qualified students today from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Plantation Middle, Seminole Middle, Plantation High and South Plantation High. See Covid Update #20 at https://t.co/9AP6Z5aT3t for details. — Plantation Fire (@PlantationFire) March 28, 2020

According to Sortel, about 60,000 laptops have already been provided, and the school board has another 50,000 on hand.

Students from elementary schools should go to their feeder middle school to retrieve their laptops. The students who are eligible are those who are on free or reduced price lunch, or those who do not have a computer at home.