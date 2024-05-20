Broward County Public Schools

Broward Schools won't automatically evacuate for bomb threats under new policy

The change in policy was outlined in a May 10 letter sent to all Broward principals from the district's chief safety and security officer, Jaime Alberti

By NBC6

NBC Universal, Inc.

Broward County Public Schools are changing the way they respond to bomb threats and will no longer automatically evacuate classrooms in certain circumstances under a new policy.

The letter, released on Monday, said the change is being implemented "due to the recent increase in bomb threats across the District."

Under the new procedure, schools will not automatically evacuate in response to a bomb threat made via telephone, email or text.

Instead, the school's designated decision maker, generally the principal, will work with police to assess the credibility of the threat.

"Evacuation decisions will be based on a thorough credibility analysis," the letter reads. "Immediate evacuation will be considered only if the threat is deemed highly credible after a preliminary assessment or if a suspicious device has been identified."

If a threat is not considered credible, safety measures, which could include a temporary "hold" or cursory sweep may be initiated, the letter said.

The letter goes on to say that if law enforcement directs a school to evacuate, they will do so.

This article tagged under:

Broward County Public SchoolsBroward County
