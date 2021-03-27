Veteran Broward Sergeant Dies Following COVID-19 Diagnosis

A sergeant from the Broward Sheriff's Office has died after being diagnosed with COVID-19, officials said Saturday.
48-year-old Shane Owens had worked for BSO's Department of Detention for nearly 30 years, starting as a detention cadet in 1991.
"Sgt. Owens e was one of those dedicated employees who helped colleagues and supervisors do their jobs better," said Col. Josefa Benjamin, executive director overseeing BSO's Department of Detention and Community Programs.
Shane is survived by his family and friends, including his father, who worked for BSO for 34 years.