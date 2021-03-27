Veteran Broward Sergeant Dies Following COVID-19 Diagnosis

A sergeant from the Broward Sheriff's Office has died after being diagnosed with COVID-19, officials said Saturday.

48-year-old Shane Owens had worked for BSO's Department of Detention for nearly 30 years, starting as a detention cadet in 1991.

@bsosherifftony and the men and women of the Broward Sheriff’s Office mourn the loss of Sergeant Shane Owens, who passed away today following a battle with COVID-19. Sgt. Owens proudly served for nearly 30 years with the BSO’s Department of Detention. He was an asset to the pic.twitter.com/jTHzgsp9D9 — Broward Sheriff (@browardsheriff) March 27, 2021

"Sgt. Owens e was one of those dedicated employees who helped colleagues and supervisors do their jobs better," said Col. Josefa Benjamin, executive director overseeing BSO's Department of Detention and Community Programs.

Shane is survived by his family and friends, including his father, who worked for BSO for 34 years.