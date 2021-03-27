Broward Sheriff Deputies Investigating Vehicle That Crashed Into Building in Hollywood

One person is in custody after an early morning crash Saturday in Broward County where a car collided with a building.

Broward Sheriff's Office deputies responded to the scene and their preliminary investigation revealed that the vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed on Sheridan Street when it approached railroad tracks and became airborne.

Once airborne, the vehicle landed approximately 50 feet from the tracks and hit a curb which caused the vehicle to lose control and travel an additional 300 feet before colliding with the unoccupied building at 2201 Sheridan Street in Hollywood.

Once the vehicle came to rest, the driver removed the license plate and fled the scene at which time the vehicle caught fire.

A good Samaritan called the police and chased the driver until Hollywood Police officers detained the driver.

Hollywood Fire Rescue responded and extinguished the flames. BSO deputies arrested the driver for fleeing the scene of an accident with property damage and will continue to handle the crash investigation.