Broward Sheriff, Family of Man Found Murdered on Side of I-595 to Give Update on Case

Broward Sheriff Gregory Tony and the family of a man found murdered on the side of Interstate 595 last month are speaking out Wednesday to give an update on the investigation.

Tony and detectives from BSO's Homicide Unit were scheduled to hold a news conference around 1 p.m. with the murdered man's family.

Officials haven't released the name of the man, whose body was discovered in the eastbound lanes of the highway near Hiatus Road in Davie in the early morning hours of Oct. 8.

Authorities haven't said how the man was killed, but said the incident is being investigated as a homicide.