Broward Sheriff giving update on investigation into brutal 1975 murder of 2 teens

Broward Sheriff Gregory Tony is expected to give an update Thursday on the investigation into the 1975 murder of two teen girls.

Tony and members of BSO's Cold Case Homicide Unit along with a family member of a victim were scheduled to speak around 11:30 a.m. to give an update on the investigation into the deaths of Barbara Schreiber and Darlene Zetterower.

Schreiber and Zetterower, both 14, had been sitting on a bench in Hollywood on a June day in 1975 when a white van pulled up.

The girls, who were on summer break as they prepared for their first year of high school, had been frequent hitchhikers and apparently willingly got in the van, authorities said.

They were never seen alive again.

The next morning, their bodies were discovered by a family that was on a fishing outing near Interstate 75 in the Florida Everglades, near an area known as "Andytown."

They had been sexually assaulted and shot to death, their bodies left on a dirt road.

The double murder was investigated but went cold. Dozens of detectives and investigators looked into it over the years, but there were few answers.

But in 2023, BSO announced a suspect had been identified thanks to new DNA testing.

The suspect, a man named Robert Clark Keebler, had died a few years earlier. His criminal history included armed robbery, sexual assault and aggravated assault from California to South Florida, authorities said.

Some have even questioned whether the murders of Schreiber and Zetterower could be tied to the so-called Flat Tire Murders, in which at least a dozen girls and women were found slain in Miami-Dade and Broward between 1975 and early 1976.