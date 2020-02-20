Broward Sheriff Helps Save Driver Suffering Medical Emergency

Broward County Sheriff Gregory Tony is being hailed a hero by some for helping to save another driver suffering a medical emergency this week.

The Sheriff’s Office said Tony was driving home Tuesday night in Coral Springs when the car in front of him did not move during a green light. Tony and other drivers honked their horns, but the car stayed still.

Tony approached the car and saw the driver motionless before calling for additional help.

“I immediately reached across the driver and shifted the transmission into the park position. I checked the driver’s pulse which yielded a negative result. The driver wasn’t breathing and had no pulse,” Tony said.

With help from other drivers who also stopped, Tony was able to get the driver out of his car and on the ground to start performing CPR.

“I noticed he once again stopped breathing, and I couldn’t find a pulse,” Sheriff Tony said. “Per CPR training protocols, I initiated CPR again. Several more cycles were performed, and the driver started breathing again.”

Coral Springs Police and Fire Rescue crews arrived to take over efforts and transport the man to an area hospital, where he was treated and released.

For Tony, it was just another day at the office.

“There is nothing extraordinary about doing what’s ordinary for this profession,” he said.