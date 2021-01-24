Broward Sheriff's Deputies Hold Birthday Parade for Child Battling Cancer

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies had a special mission this weekend: honoring a young child battling cancer who dreams of one day becoming a police officer.

BSO tweeted video from the event, when deputies from the agency’s North Lauderdale, Oakland Park and Pompano Beach departments honored six-year-old Vanessa with a birthday parade that included gifts, a new bicycle and more.

The city of North Lauderdale and Calvary Chapel in Fort Lauderdale gave the child and her family gift cards to support her in the battle with cancer and a genetic disease.

