Broward

Broward Sheriff's Deputies Hold Birthday Parade for Child Battling Cancer

Deputies from the agency’s North Lauderdale, Oakland Park and Pompano Beach departments honored six-year-old Vanessa with gifts, a new bicycle and more

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies had a special mission this weekend: honoring a young child battling cancer who dreams of one day becoming a police officer.

BSO tweeted video from the event, when deputies from the agency’s North Lauderdale, Oakland Park and Pompano Beach departments honored six-year-old Vanessa with a birthday parade that included gifts, a new bicycle and more.

The city of North Lauderdale and Calvary Chapel in Fort Lauderdale gave the child and her family gift cards to support her in the battle with cancer and a genetic disease.

Local

coronavirus vaccine Jan 21

What to Know About Getting the Second Coronavirus Vaccine Dose

coronavirus 1 hour ago

Miami Heat Planning to Bring Back Some Fans, With Help From Dogs

Stay on top of the latest news and weather. Download the NBC 6 app for iOS or Android.

This article tagged under:

BrowardBroward Sheriffs Officemaking a difference
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World NBCLX Impact With Jackie Nespral PolitiFact Weather Weather alerts Investigations Responds 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community Voices With Jawan Strader TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us