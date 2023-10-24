Broward Sheriff's deputy arrested, accused of soliciting 17-year-old girl

A Broward Sheriff's Office deputy has been arrested after he was accused of lewd and inappropriate conduct with a 17-year-old girl he met while responding to a domestic violence call, authorities said.

Jemiah Thomas, 35, was arrested Tuesday on charges of soliciting a child to commit an illegal act or engage in sexual conduct, attempted lewd or lascivious written solicitation of a minor, transmission of material harmful to minors, and traveling to meet a child after using a computer to lure a child, Broward jail records showed.

Broward Sheriff's Office Jemiah Thomas

Thomas was booked into jail, where he remained held without bond. Attorney information wasn't available.

At a news conference Tuesday, Broward Sheriff Gregory Tony said Thomas had responded to a domestic violence call in September where he met the 17-year-old.

Thomas ended up exchanging phone numbers with the teen and allegedly sent messages trying to arrange to meet her, Tony said.

In one message, Thomas told her he could be her “personal sheriff that handcuff you from time to time," authorities said.

"You got a deputy out here who did nothing more than take advantage, take advantage of his powers, abuse his authorities and solicit, sexual solicitation of a minor," Tony said.

After the girl's father alerted authorities to what was happening, the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force became involved and communicated with Thomas while posing as the minor, Tony said.

During those communications Thomas indicated his desire to meet with her privately and perform sex acts on her, and at one point, Thomas even sent photos of him exposing himself while he was on duty, Tony said.

On Sunday, Thomas sent messages about renting a hotel room in which to engage in sexual activity and the next day, Thomas arrived at a Broward hotel and messaged that he was present and awaiting her arrival, authorities said. The child, who was actually the undercover detective, cancelled the meeting with Thomas, officials said.

"This here is one of the most grotesque and deliberate attempts to really abuse a minor in our community," Tony said. "We're talking about criminal behavior of the worst kind."

Tony said Thomas, who has been with BSO for around six years, has been suspended without pay pending the results of a full investigation.

Matt Cowart, the president of the union that represents some BSO deputies, said they were aware of Thomas' arrest.

"We are only privy to the charges brought against him and not the details of the investigation. The alleged charges, if true, are extremely concerning and unacceptable," Cowart said in a statement. "The facts of the investigation will come out in court where ultimately a jury of Thomas’s peers will review the evidence and make a determination of guilt or innocence. Thomas, like every citizen of the United States, is innocent until proven guilty and shall be awarded his due process through the courts."