Broward Sheriff's deputy arrested on DUI charges after crash in Tamarac

A Broward Sheriff's deputy was arrested on DUI charges after a crash in Tamarac, authorities said.

Deputy Kimberley Ann Walker, 55, was arrested following the Friday night crash in the 5800 block of N. University Drive, an arrest report said.

Walker and another driver had been stopped at a red light when the other driver said Walker backed her car into his, causing about $800 in damage, the report said.

Broward Sheriff's Office Kimberley Ann Walker

A deputy who responded to the scene said Walker had an odor of alcohol on her breath and appeared to be using a vehicle to lean against for support, the report said.

Walker agreed to give breath samples and they came back at .176 and .174, above Florida's legal limit of .08, the report said.

Walker was arrested and later released on bond. Attorney information wasn't available.

Records showed Walker has been with BSO since August 1997.