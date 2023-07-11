Broward County

Broward Sheriff's deputy arrested on DUI charges after crash in Tamarac

Deputy Kimberley Ann Walker, 55, was arrested following the Friday night crash in the 5800 block of N. University Drive, an arrest report said

By NBC6

NBC Universal, Inc.

A Broward Sheriff's deputy was arrested on DUI charges after a crash in Tamarac, authorities said.

Deputy Kimberley Ann Walker, 55, was arrested following the Friday night crash in the 5800 block of N. University Drive, an arrest report said.

Walker and another driver had been stopped at a red light when the other driver said Walker backed her car into his, causing about $800 in damage, the report said.

Kimberley Ann Walker
Broward Sheriff's Office
Kimberley Ann Walker
Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

A deputy who responded to the scene said Walker had an odor of alcohol on her breath and appeared to be using a vehicle to lean against for support, the report said.

Walker agreed to give breath samples and they came back at .176 and .174, above Florida's legal limit of .08, the report said.

Walker was arrested and later released on bond. Attorney information wasn't available.

Local

Broward County 2 hours ago

Police investigating after man's body found inside car in Lauderhill

Hialeah 3 hours ago

‘It's our Super Bowl': Behind the scenes of Amazon warehouse on Prime Day

Records showed Walker has been with BSO since August 1997.

This article tagged under:

Broward CountyTamarac
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral South Florida Live Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us