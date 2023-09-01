Broward Sheriff's deputy arrested on fraud charges for making fake paystubs: BSO

A Broward Sheriff's deputy was arrested on fraud charges for allegedly falsifying pay stubs to try to get a lease for an apartment, officials said.

Deputy Fredtajah Pinkney, 24, was arrested on two counts of uttering a forged instrument, Broward Sheriff's Office officials said Friday.

Detectives said their investigation into Pinkney began in July when they received a tip about her activities, and they quickly learned that she's falsified pay stubs on at least two occasions.

One occasion happedned in July 2021, when Pinkney claimed she worked at a Broward County school and created forged paystubs from the school in order to fill out a lease application, officials said.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Pinkney again used the forged paystubs purporting to be from the school when she applied for a lease at a Coral Springs apartment community in May 2022, officials said.

Pinkney, who's been with BSO since August 2021, was suspended without pay foloowing her arrest, BSO said Friday.

"Any time a BSO employee is accused of a crime it tarnishes the reputation of this agency and the broader law enforcement community," broward Sheriff Gregory Tony said in a statement on the arrest. "I’ve made it clear that when employees are suspected of stepping outside the law, they will be thoroughly investigated and, when appropriate, face arrest. We the police must have the moral courage to police ourselves."