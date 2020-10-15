Broward County

Broward Sheriff's Deputy Arrested on Welfare Fraud Warrant

Shonte Samuels, 27, has been with BSO since April of 2017

A Broward Sheriff's Office deputy accused of receiving thousands of dollars through food assistance and Medicaid programs has been arrested on a welfare fraud warrant, the department said Thursday.

Shonte Samuels, 27, was arrested Thursday morning at BSO's public safety building by public corruption unit detectives, officials said.

Officials said Samuels is accused of failing to report her employment by the Florida Department of Corrections between June 2015 and March 2017, as well as failing to report additional income from May 2017 to June 2017.

After Samuels was hired by BSO in April 2017, she failed to report her employment through July 2018, the warrant claims.

As a result, Samuels is accused of defrauding the Food Assistance Program of $5,947 in benefits to which she was not legally entitled, and is accused of receiving or causing the disbursement of $1,506.88 in Medicaid Program benefits to which she wasn't legally entitled, officials said.

Samuels, who most recently worked as a deputy in BSO’s Department of Detention’s Conte Facility, has been suspended without pay, BSO officials said.

