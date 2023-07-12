Broward Sheriff's deputy fired after teen's rough 2019 arrest gets job back

Nearly a year after a Broward Sheriff's deputy was acquitted in the rough 2019 arrest of a teen in Tamarac, he's back with the department.

Deputy Christopher Krickovich had been fired in the wake of the 2019 arrest of then 15-year-old DeLucca Rolle, but Broward Sheriff's Office officials confirmed he'd been expected back at work Wednesday.

The news comes days after Krickovich was victorious in his arbitration case against BSO, and was awarded his immediate return to full duty with full back pay.

Cellphone video that went viral showed Krickovich and Broward Sheriff’s Sgt. Greg LaCerra trying to subdue and arrest Rolle on April 18, 2019, at Tamarac Town Square plaza, an area that was notorious for fights.

An appellate court has sided with a BSO sergeant who used the state's so-called "Stand Your Ground" law after being charged with battery in the case of a rough arrest of a teen. NBC 6's Willard Shepard reports

The deputies were seen punching the teen and slamming his head into the pavement while the Rolle resisted being handcuffed and as they were surrounded by a large crowd of people.

LaCerra and Krickovich were charged with battery and falsifying reports. Both later had the charges of falsifying reports against them dismissed.

LaCerra's battery charge was later dismissed by a Florida court of appeal that ruled he was acting in self-defense under Florida's so-called "Stand Your Ground" law, and he was reinstated at BSO.

BSO Sergeant Gregory Lacerra speaks to NBC 6 about being charged with battery on Delucca Rolle. Willard Shepard reports

A six-member Broward County jury found Krickovich not guilty after a trial last July.

A professional standards committee had recommended no discipline for Krickovich, but Sheriff Gregory Tony disagreed and fired him.

The charges against Delucca Rolle were later dropped.