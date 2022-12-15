Broward Sheriff's Deputy Involved in Crash in Pompano Beach

A car crash Thursday morning in Pompano Beach involving a Broward Sheriff's Office deputy remains under investigation.

Chopper footage showed the scene in the 1500 block of Dr. Martin Luther King Boulevard, with the BSO cruiser and at least one other vehicle involved.

Investigators have not released details on the crash, including the conditions of both the deputy and the other driver involved.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area for much of the morning rush hours as an investigation continues.