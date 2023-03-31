Broward Sheriff's Office Agrees to Contract Terms to Operate 911 System as Deadline Nears

With Friday being the deadline for the Broward Sheriff's Office to decide whether it would continue providing 911 services to the county, terms of a deal have reportedly been reached.

A contract has not been officially signed, but reports say the deal would extend services through 2026.

The apparent compromise ends months of infighting dating back to January.

“It sounded turfy — 'I want control of the system or I’m not doing it. You’re not getting control of the system, we’ll take it away from you,' on and on and on," Commissioner Michael Udine said earlier this year. "I can tell you that the public has no appetite for any of this stuff with any turf battles.“

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

County commissioners thought they may have to start from scratch to find an operator for their troubled 911 dispatch services system after the sheriff let a contract to operate it expire.

Sheriff Gregory Tony wanted to continue the partnership between his agency and the county. The sheriff said in a letter to the county's administrator that BSO "is interested in continuing to serve as the operator for the call-taking/dispatch functions."

“We ended up in consensus to allow the sheriff to continue with our call centers and the county will continue to do technology components," county Mayor Lamar Fisher said in January. "It’s a win-win for both components."