Broward Sheriff's Office Communications Officer Arrested for Fraud, Misconduct

A Broward Sheriff's Office communications officer has been arrested on fraud and official misconduct charges after authorities say she lied about suffering a fall at work.

Jennifer Blum, 45, was arrested Wednesday by BSO's Public Corruption Unit on charges of workers’ compensation fraud and official misconduct, officials said.

Blum, a BSO regional communications duty officer, told her superiors she had suffered a fall while working at BSO's Central Communications Center back on Aug. 13, 2020, officials said.

BSO ended up covering her medical bills totaling over $1,300, officials said.

But after reviewing surveillance video and other evidence, it was determined Blum hadn't suffered a fall and had lied about the incident, officials said.

Blum, who has worked for BSO since January of 2000, has been suspended without pay. Attorney information wasn't available.

"It’s disappointing that we have to announce the arrest of one of our employees, but I made a commitment to Broward residents that BSO would be an agency of transparency and accountability," Sheriff Gregory Tony said. "When employees violate the law, my administration will have the moral courage to police our own. We will be moving toward termination proceedings."