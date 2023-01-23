Broward

Broward Sheriff's Office Deputy Involved in Multi-Vehicle Crash in Lighthouse Point

By NBC 6

NBC Universal, Inc.

A Broward Sheriff's Office deputy was involved in a multi-vehicle crash late Sunday night in Lighthouse Point.

The crash took place just after 10 p.m. in the 3900 block of North Federal Highway and involved at least two vehicles. Both vehicles suffered major damage from the crash.

Investigators have not released information on any injuries or the identity of the deputy involved.

This article tagged under:

Broward
