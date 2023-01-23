Broward Sheriff's Office Deputy Involved in Multi-Vehicle Crash in Lighthouse Point

A Broward Sheriff's Office deputy was involved in a multi-vehicle crash late Sunday night in Lighthouse Point.
The crash took place just after 10 p.m. in the 3900 block of North Federal Highway and involved at least two vehicles. Both vehicles suffered major damage from the crash.
Investigators have not released information on any injuries or the identity of the deputy involved.
Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.