Broward Sheriff's Office Detention Aide Dies of COVID-19

A 43-year-old detention aide for the Broward Sheriff's Office died last month from COVID-19, the department said Thursday.

Stephan Adams died on January 30 but the department learned Thursday that his death was caused by COVID-19, BSO officials said.

"For the past two years, Stephan was one of the unsung heroes of BSO’s Department of Detention and Community Programs," the department tweeted. "He did work that might not have been recognized and appreciated by the public but was recognized by his peers and supervisors."

Adams coached youth football in Lauderhill in his free time, the department said.

"Thank you for your service and sacrifice, Stephan. You will be missed but never forgotten," the department said.

