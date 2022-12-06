Broward Sheriff's Office Employee Arrested on Fraud, Grand Theft Charges

A civilian employee of the Broward Sheriff's Office is facing fraud and grand theft charges after officials said she stole thousands of dollars from people while filing their tax returns.

Mickalon L. Bullard, 45, was arrested Tuesday after she defrauded people out of nearly $19,000, BSO officials said.

Broward Sheriff's Office

The investigation into Bullard, a research specialist in BSO’s Policy and Accountability Division, began in March 2022 after a woman who'd hired Bullard to do her taxes noticed a discrepancy.

The victim found one refund deposit had been made into her account but another had been deposited into an unknown account, officials said.

Detectives discovered Bullard had split the refund and had a portion deposited into her personal account, officials said.

It was discovered that Bullard had done the same thing at least two previous times to people who'd paid her to do their taxes between 2018 and 2022, authorities said.

"BSO’s Public Corruption Unit fully investigated these allegations against a civilian employee, found probable cause and worked to hold this individual accountable for her actions,” Sheriff Gregory Tony said in a statement. "The work of these investigators proves once again that when employees break the law, they will face appropriate consequences."

Bullard, who has worked for BSO since September 2006, was suspended without pay. She was booked into jail where she remained held on $35,000 bond, records showed.

Detectives believe there may be additional victims and are asking anyone with information to call them at 954-321-1104.