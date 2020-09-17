Broward Sheriff's Office Forming Social Justice Task Force

The Broward Sheriff's Office is forming a Social Justice Task Force to work on community challenges in the county.

Broward Sheriff Gregory Tony announced the creation of the task force at a news conference Thursday. He said the task force is about building trust in the community.

"We work for the people and in order for us to be successful the people have to be part of this organization," Tony said.

The task force "will provide a forum for a diverse group of pre-selected task force members to discuss community problems and work with BSO’s Neighborhood Support Team to find solutions," BSO said in a news release.

The goal is to encourage mutual listening, learning and educating in order to address community challenges, achieve goals and improve the quality of life for residents, officials said.

The task force met for the first time Wednesday night and will begin formal meetings later this year.

"The goal behind the task force is collaboration. Hearing from the community every other month," BSO Capt. Renee Peterson said. "Our goal is not to wait until our city is burning down."