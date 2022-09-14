Broward Sheriff's Office Honors Employees for Their Efforts During Award Ceremony

500 is the magic number of deputies, firefighters and civilian employees with the Broward Sheriff's Office who helped save the day in 2020 and 2021 who were honored for their efforts Wednesday.

After a two year hiatus during the COVID pandemic, the BSO Award Ceremony honored public servants new and old, spanning from the LGBTQ+ Committee to the Department of Law Enforcement.

"We got to go beyond the words and show our actions of what’s in the heart," said Deputy Michael Francis, one of those honored at the event.

It was a tragedy in his own life that motivated him to love on his community even more.

"It takes me back to when I was at an all time low. I had a child who was murdered in the state of Florida," he said. "As a result of that, many people that I didn’t know came behind me and assisted me. Not knowing how I was going to get through that hard point in my life, I said if I got through I’d pay it back to others in need."

His effort to help homeless people find shelter and assist families with legal aid is what got him Law Enforcement Deputy of the Year.

"At the end of the day, there’s still lots of people in crisis," Francis said. "Wherever God leads me and moves me, that’s where I’ll go by faith."

Hundreds of law enforcement members attended the event at the Lauderhill Performing Arts Center.