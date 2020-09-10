Broward Sheriff's Office to Use ShotSpotter Gunshot Detection Technology

The Broward Sheriff's Office will once again be using an audio detection system that uses a network of sensors to detect gunshots fired across the county.

BSO announced Thursday that they're partnering with ShotSpotter as part of a three-year program.

The system will be used in an area of unincorporated Central Broward where there's a high volume of calls for service related to gunfire, officials said.

“The top priorities of the BSO ShotSpotter Initiative are to save lives, prevent violent crimes from occurring and arrest people committing crimes, specifically with firearms,” Sheriff Gregory Tony said in a statement. “This is an important step in our multi-layered, comprehensive approach to protect the communities we serve by reducing violence."

Broward commissioners have approved funding of the $205,000 project through the Law Enforcement Trust Fund, which is supported by the seizure and forfeiture of contraband that has been used in the commission of a felony.

BSO participated in a ShotSpotter pilot program in 2009-2010 but declined to pursue the program further. Officials say the technology has grown and advanced since then, cutting down on false positive reports of gunfire. ShotSpotter guarantees a 90% accuracy rate regarding actual gunfire and location, officials said.

ShotSpotter has been in use in Miami-Dade and West Palm Beach.