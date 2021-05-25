Broward Sheriff's Office Unveils Newest Drug Detection Devices

The Broward Sheriff's Office on Tuesday added four new drug detection devices that can accurately find thousands of illegal and dangerous substances.

Called MX 908, the devices can be used in multiple places that include the field, while processing inmates and during traffic stops.

The devices are in need for BSO's attempt to combat the community's opioid epidemic with Sheriff Gregory Tony estimating a 30 percent increase in the number of opiate-related deaths.

"It is a form of technology that gives us a chance to detect effectively what type of drugs were dealing with on a range of different type," Tony said.

Tony said that without the new devices, deputies and fire rescue crews can be at risk of being exposed to the lethal drugs.

Mail and inmate property can be swiped upon entry and within seconds it can tell deputies what exactly it is.

"Not only can it detect fentanyl, but it has a library of thousands of different substances that can be dangerous," Tony said.

The devices cost around $90,000 each and BSO is one of two departments across Florida using them with 10 deputies having been trained so far.