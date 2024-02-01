Broward Public Defender's Office, NAACP call for an investigation into inmate deaths at county jail

About 11 relatives of three or four people who have died in the jail will be attending a news conference Thursday after reports of multiple inmate deaths inside the Broward County jail.

The news conference will be held at the Public Defender’s Office in the Fort Lauderdale courthouse and will be attended by representatives of the NAACP and Broward Public Defender Gordon Weekes.

It comes comes after a second inmate died inside the Broward County jail just in the month of January.

The NAACP has called on the US Justice Department to investigate the Broward sheriff’s training and oversight of the jail, saying it is “horrified by the continued injustice that Broward County families have been forced to endure.”

Marsha Ellison, president of the Broward branch of the NAACP, is expected to speak as well.

While Weekes has said that there have been 21 inmates have died since 2021, some if not most of those were classified as natural deaths and some were pronounced dead at a hospital.

Over just the last month and a half, the following incidents have been reported:

Joseph Kirk, 34, died on Jan. 22 on his sixth day in the jail's detoxification unit.

Kirk had been arrested the week prior for resisting arrest after his uncle called police during a domestic dispute, records show.

Another inmate, Hubert Blount, attempted suicide on January 4 in the mental health unit of the North Broward Bureau jail.

On New Year’s Day, inmate Corbin Moberg died of a possible drug overdose two and a half years into his incarceration.

On December 26, inmate Alvin Modeste died two days after he was found hanging in his cell in the mental Heath unit at the North Broward Bureau.

On December 16, Jannard Geffrard was beaten to death in the main jail, allegedly by another inmate.

In a letter sent to the sheriff on Jan. 24, Broward public defender Gordon Weekes sounded the alarm over the death of Kirk and another inmate earlier in January, along with a recent attempted suicide.

"Family members are reaching out, trying to get their loved ones access to systems that are difficult to access. Our mental health system in South Florida is difficult to navigate," Weekes told NBC6. "And when they call the police out of necessity or out of desperation to get access they then find themselves in the jail and then they later find themselves dead. That is not what family members are looking for."

The sheriff's office has said that most inmates come into the jail with mental health, drug abuse or medical issues, and that they spend $40 million a year on medical services.