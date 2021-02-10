Broward Student Appointed to Biden-Harris COVID-19 Health Equity Task Force

A Broward County high school student has been appointed to President Joe Biden and Vice-President Kamala Harris' COVID-19 Health Equity Task Force.

Vincent Toranzo, a senior at Pembroke Pines Charter High School, was selected for his experience with the inner workings of local government, the White House said in a news release Wednesday.

Toranzo has been serving as State Secretary of the Florida Association of Student Councils and has advocated for the inclusion of student voices in their communities.

The teen has also been awarded the U.S. President’s Award for Educational Excellence and a Citizenship Award for School and Public Service from his local U.S. congresswoman.

“Everyone at Pembroke Pines Charter High School is excited and proud to hear of Vincent's appointment to President Biden's COVID-19 task force,” Principal Peter Bayer said in a statement. “Vincent has worked so hard to better our school and our community--and even though he is still only a senior in high school, I have no doubt that he will have an equally positive impact on our nation as he takes on this incredible responsibility.”

Because of the many disparities in testing, number of cases, hospitalizations, and mortality rates related to the coronavirus, the group is tasked with issuing a range of recommendations to help inform the COVID-19 response and recovery, the White House news release said.

Each of the 12 Task Force members represents a diverse range of racial and ethnic groups as well as areas of expertise. They also represent a number of important populations, including: children and youth; educators and students; health care providers, immigrants; individuals with disabilities; the LGBTQ+ community, public health experts; rural communities; state, local, territorial, and Tribal governments; and unions.