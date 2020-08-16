Broward Students, Parents Hold Rally Outside School Board, Demand In-Person Learning

Students and parents in Broward County rallied outside the area’s school board building Sunday afternoon, demanding for the option to participate in face-to-face learning.

“Choice is a right and we don’t have that right at this given moment in time,” protester Adam Herman said. “We’re not saying everyone has to go back to school. You have a choice.”

Many of the protesters at the rally felt the lack of in-person learning would contribute to education inequality, anxiety and depression.

“I struggle with many mental health issues, and school is my way of socializing and taking my mind off of that,” Sara Herman, a student, said.

Broward schools will begin virtual classes starting August 19th.

According to Superintendent Robert Runcie, schools will look at potential plans to reopen campuses every two weeks. Runcie also says COVID-19 positivity rates in the country must be below 5% for two consecutive weeks before those discussions make any progress.