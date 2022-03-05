Broward Students Win Robotics Competition, Move On To Nationals

Hundreds of local and international students came together for the 2022 South Florida FIRST Robotics competition and a team of local students won the competition after the event was postponed for the past two years due to Covid-19.

After two days of competition, the Mighty Mechanical Mustangs(M3), composed of students from McArthur High School in Hollywood, won alongside teams from Riviera Beach and the Netherlands.

Three Miami-Dade County and six Broward County teams unveiled their unique creations after six weeks of perfecting their robots and competed against students from 36 schools across Florida, the U.S. and abroad.

"Robots complete tasks such as scoring balls into goals, hanging on bars, and balancing robots on balance beams," according to FIRST Robotics Competition Team.

The three winning teams will be moving onto the National Championships in Houston in April.