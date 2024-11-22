Broward tax preparer used credit card fraud scheme to steal from seniors: AG

A Broward tax preparer is facing dozens of charges after authorities said he ripped off seniors and others by using their personal identification to open credit card accounts.

Ricardo Karns, 38, was arrested by the Broward Sheriff's Office Wednesday on 41 charges including money laundering, organized scheme to defraud, grand theft and criminal use of personal identification, jail records showed.

Broward Sheriff's Office Ricardo Karns

According to the office of Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody, Karns used his tax preparation business to defraud at least 21 people, including 19 seniors.

Using personal identification information, Karns opened credit card accounts in the victims' names then used the cards at his business to make it appear the victims had purchased tax preparation services, authorities said.

He then transferred the funds or withdrew them as cash, authorities said. He also allegedly used the cards at businesses owned by associates.

"This tax preparer stole personal information to defraud Florida seniors. He tried to launder his ill-gotten gains, funneling the stolen funds through his tax business — where he spent countless hours executing his illegal scheme," Moody said in a statement Thursday. "Now, my Statewide Prosecutors will make sure he pays for his crimes with an extended stay at a taxpayer-funded facility."

Jail records showed Karns was being held in Broward on an out-of-county hold from Palm Beach. Attorney information wasn't available.