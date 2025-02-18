Broward teacher faces charges of sexual misconduct

A Broward County teacher has been reassigned after he was arrested on alarming criminal allegations, district officials said Tuesday.

Lem McKinney, a social sciences teacher at J.P. Taravella High School in Coral Springs, was booked on charges of soliciting/engaging in sexual contact as an authority figure, according to online jail records.

BSO Booking photo of Lem McKinney

Details on the accusations were not disclosed.

Broward County Public Schools officials said McKinney was reassigned away from students pending the outcome of the investigation.

McKinney has been at J.P. Taravella since 2022.

Further details were not available.